Body found dead outside Hartselle Walmart identified as missing Cullman man

Officials have identified the man found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Hartselle Walmart late Tuesday.

Neither foul play nor suicide are suspected in the death of Nicholas Tyler Billings, 30, said Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Billings was reported missing last week, said Cullman County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chad Whaley.

He had last been seen leaving his Cullman County home on County Road 1029 in his 1994 Chevrolet Caprice heading toward Hartselle, Whaley said.

Chunn said he believes Billings was found in that Caprice.