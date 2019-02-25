Body found in Pinhook Creek in Huntsville

According to the Madison County Coroner, a person walking by found a deceased male's body in Pinhook Creek and called Huntsville police Monday around 6:30 p.m.
Pinhook Creek is on Pegram Street, off of Pratt Avenue, and is near the Interstate 565 overpass. Officials are doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Huntsville police say there doesn’t appear to be any foul play. A rescue squad helped to recover the body.
