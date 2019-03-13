Clear
Body found at Morgan's Cove Boat Ramp identified as Koy Spears

Koy Spears

The confirmation came Wednesday from Alabama State Troopers.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Josh Rayburn

A body found by fishermen in South Sauty Creek in Buck's Pocket State Park on Tuesday has been identified as Koy Spears.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marine Patrol Troopers responded to South Sauty Creek after three fishermen on a boat reported finding a body at Morgan's Cove Boat Ramp around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. (READ MORE HERE)

Koy, 18, has been missing since Feb. 22 in Buck’s Pocket State Park after the vehicle he and two friends were in was washed away in strong waters in Matheny’s Creek during sever weather. The two friends were found alive.

The search for Koy began immediately but had to be suspended several times due to dangerous weather conditions.

