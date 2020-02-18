Body found at Guntersville Dam identified

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found Monday in the Tennessee River at the Guntersville Dam.

The body was identified as George E. Koontz of Chattanooga, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie said Koontz was reported missing by his family on Jan. 29. Guthrie said witnesses told authorities they saw a man jump from the Walnut Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Jan. 29.

Guthrie said it is believed Koontz’s body travelled from Chattanooga to the dam via the river.

Agencies involved in the investigation were the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, TVA Police, Guntersville Rescue Squad, Chattanooga PD and the Marshall County Coroner Office.