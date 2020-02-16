Body found at Buck's Pocket State Park

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers say search crews found a vehicle and the body of a driver who went missing at Buck's Pocket State Park about a week and a half ago.

State park officials say they used cameras and cadaver dogs to find the missing vehicle and a diver found the missing body with that car.

"Well I have a little more knowledge of the creek and how to navigate up the creek and the south Saudy Creek and we were going to check up there in places that you couldn't get to by boat or by foot," said resident, Bruce Aldridge.

Bruce Aldrige lives near Buck's Pocket State Park and says he's been volunteering to help search for the vehicle and person who went missing almost two week ago.

"You hate to see anybody get in trouble. I've seen it so many times in life. You never get used to it," said Aldridge.

He says it's not uncommon to hear someone has gone missing at the park.

"People around here have grown accustomed to it over the years," said Aldridge.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the body of the missing person was found Sunday after being swept sway in flood waters on February 5.

"Just don't drive in the water and you won't get washed off. A little water could push your vehicle off," said Aldridge.

"Don't drive through the water, but obviously we still have those incidents happen," said Captain Scottsboro/ Jackson County Rescue Squad, Eddie Tigue.

Rescue squads say they are thankful the body was found.

"It's very frustrating when you can't find someone and we've had a very busy few weeks. So we've had some more things that as far as mentally is concerned, it's been taxing on everybody," said Tigue.

Aldridge says he's keeping the victim's family in mind over the next few days.

"God bless them and they'll be in our prayers," said Aldridge.

State park officials say they are now considering installing gates that will close off the bridge when it floods, so they can prevent something like this from happening again.