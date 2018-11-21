Body found at Roberts Apartments in Athens

A body was found at Roberts Apartments at North Malone Street in Athens after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner says.
According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, his department is investigating this as a possible homicide. The cause of death has not been released, and the body will be sent to the state forensics lab for autopsy.
Roberts Apartments is part of the City of Athens Housing Authority. WAAY 31 will update this story with further details.
