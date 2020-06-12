Body found after going over waterfall at Little River Canyon National Preserve

An 18-year-old teen drowned on Thursday at Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne.

The National Park Service says on Thursday, around 5:20 p.m., the 18-year-old from Jefferson County was floating on the river above Little River Falls with his friends. His friends got off the river approximately 80 feet before the waterfall, but the victim was caught up in the current.

Officials say he was last seen going over the waterfall and never resurfaced from the pool below.

First responders were dispatched, and a search and rescue operation was initiated.

The National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, DeKalb Ambulance Service, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to the scene.

Divers recovered the body of the victim at 6:37 p.m. He was brought out of the canyon and turned over to the DeKalb County coroner around 7:45 p.m., according to the park service.