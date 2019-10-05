Officials: Body of Kelsey Starling recovered at Smith Lake

After months of searching, officials at Smith Lake said the body of Kelsey Starling has been recovered. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol confirmed the identity late Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the Houston County Rescue Squad (HCRS) confirmed to WAAY 31 News that a body was found around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Crews with the rescue unit along with the Dale County Sheriff's Office spend hours working to recover the body.

26-year-old Kelsey Starling went missing on Smith Lake back on July 4, 2019, following a boating accident. Both Nick Suggs and Jodi Suggs were charged with criminally negilgent homicide in August.

Sgt. Chad Pate with Marine Patrol said in a statement that search efforts picked back up again on Thursday, October 3, and divers with HCRS found what they believed to be Starling's body in about 140 feet of water. She was found roughly in the area where the accident occurred in Rock Creek.

Houston County Rescue Squad, Crane Hill Fire Department, Logan Fire Department, Trimble Fire Dept., Smith Lake Task Force, Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Winston County Coroner’s Office, Winston County EMA, Cullman County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division were involved in recovery efforts.