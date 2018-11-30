Body camera laws could be on the discussion list at the state capital

Alabama state law considers police body camera footage as privileged communication, meaning police have the right to prevent that footage from being released to the public.

This law was at the forefront after a Huntsville police officer was indicted in August after an incident resulted in the death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Lawmakers say new body camera laws could be discussed in March.

"We leave that discretion to the individual police agencies," said Alabama State Representative Rex Reynolds.

Reynolds says he wants to meet with law enforcement before making any changes to Alabama body camera law.

"We would not prompt changes like that without recommendations from state or local law enforcement or their associations," said Reynolds.

Frank Knaack, with advocacy group Alabama Appleseed, says there's just not enough transparency here in Alabama.

"We've been working with a broad coalition from across the ideological spectrum to come with a solution to that," said Knaack.