Bob Jones wrestler earns All-American status

Maddox Sunderman is busy for a sophomore, working year round on the wrestling mat. But the hard work paid off big time this weekend when the Patriot earned All-American status.

Sunderman finished top eight in the country at the National Wrestling Tournament. He credits his success to his support system, which includes his football coaches!

Sunderman said the support of head coach Kelvis White along with his staff is why the dual athlete walked away an All-American.

Wrestling and football go hand and hand for the offensive lineman. Being good at one sport helps the other.

He said his newest accolade will help colleges recruit him for both sports.