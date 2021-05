The Bob Jones Patriots are 7A regional champions after shutting out the Sparkman Senators 8-0 on Friday.

Playing at the Florence Sportsplex, the Patriots kept Sparkman off the board with a strong outing from Emmah Rolfe, assisted by the strong arm of Lisenby behind the plate.

The nail in the coffin came in the third. The Patriots already held a three-run lead when Mya Arthur added another three with a homer to centerfield.

With the win, Bob Jones qualified for the 7A state tournament.