Bob Jones looks to Saturday for 7A state title

An impressive effort in the 7th inning by Bob Jones, but they still come up short in Game 1 of the 7A Championship Series. McGill-Toolen wins 8-6.
A bright spot of the game, Caden Rose hitting a double, the Alabama Baseball commit, hurt his spleen and has been out for weeks.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 10, if the Patriots Win, a game three will follow.
