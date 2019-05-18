Clear

Bob Jones looks to Saturday for 7A state title

The Patriots fall in Game 1, need to win two Saturday.

Posted By: Lynden Blake

An impressive effort in the 7th inning by Bob Jones, but they still come up short in Game 1 of the 7A Championship Series. McGill-Toolen wins 8-6. 

A bright spot of the game, Caden Rose hitting a double, the Alabama Baseball commit, hurt his spleen and has been out for weeks. 

Game two of the series is Saturday at 10, if the Patriots Win, a game three will follow. 

