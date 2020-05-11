Bob Jones keeping up with weekly workouts during pandemic

Bob Jones Football players are prepping for their season separately this spring.

With football not coming back till at least June, it's all about accountability for this Patriots team.

New season, new coach and Bob Jones is approaching spring football in new way.

"In my situation and all the new coaches, spring is a little different because we are installing new systems so it definitely affected us a little bit," Bob Jones Football Coach, Kelvis White, said.

Instead of focusing on a playbook, the Patriots are working out from home, trying to stay in shape, as they wait for football to return.

"I've mad an investment like with a ladder, ladder drills, cone drills just to keep my feet quick," Senior Miles Humes said.

"My dad and I built a sled I can use, and we built a box for box jumps," Senior Drew Lawson said.

Coach White can keep track of his players' workouts on an app.

But the seniors are holding each other accountable.

"I think this year, more so than the last two years we have a very dedicated and hard working team," Lawson added.

Humes says he's more motivated than ever to succeed in his final season.

"I just know I want to make it to the next level, in college, so I can take care of my family, that's my motivation." Humes said.

Coach White says the players have shown him during quarantine can't be measured, the new coach has learned his team is hungry, and ready to get back to a winning culture this season.

"You know I just got to lay out the vision and the plan, and get them to buy into it." White said.

Coach White took over Bob Jones football at the end of February.

He said he got to spend a little time with the team before coronavirus shut down school.

The game everyone is looking forward to is when Coach White takes on his brother, Laron, the coach at Sparkman.

That game is October first on Patriots' turf.