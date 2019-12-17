Clear

Bob Jones hosting East Limestone in Tuesday night hoops

The Patriots are gearing up for the Rocket City High School Showcase Friday at the VBC.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Bob Jones hosted East Limestone Tuesday night. 

Packed House for this North Alabama duel. 

The game went to overtime, East Limestone squeezing out the "W." Final 75-70. 

Next up for Bob Jones is Huntsville, Friday in the High School Showcase.

