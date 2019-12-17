Bob Jones hosting East Limestone in Tuesday night hoops

Bob Jones hosted East Limestone Tuesday night.
Packed House for this North Alabama duel.
The game went to overtime, East Limestone squeezing out the "W." Final 75-70.
Next up for Bob Jones is Huntsville, Friday in the High School Showcase.
