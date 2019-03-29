Bob Jones hires new volleyball, girls basketball coaches

There will be a few new faces court side next volleyball and basketball season at Bob Jones High School.

Last night at the Madison City school board meeting, Cassie Mullinax and Jazmine Powers were approved to coach next season for the Patriots.

Mullinax takes charge of the volleyball team; while Powers is leading the way for the girls basketball team.

Coach Mullinax replaces April Marsh who left to take a new head coaching job at Athens High School.

Mullinax comes from Arab High School, where she's been the past four years. She led the Knights to the state semifinals three of her four years.

She takes over a Bob Jones team that went 37-11 last season and finished as Class 7A state runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Mullinax, the daughter of Jasper volleyball coach Bobby Daniels, coached Arab’s junior high team for two seasons before taking over at the varsity level.

Coach Jazmine Powers is excited to once again call the Tennessee Valley home. She grew up in North Alabama, graduating from Austin High School. After high school, she went on to Samford University where she played basketball for Bulldogs.

After college, Powers was an assistant coach at Samford. Then she was the head coach at Cornerstone for one season. She comes to Bob Jones from Homewood High School where she was the head coach the past two years.

Homewood finished 10-18 last season. The year prior, the Patriots went 23-8 and reached the Class 6A Northeast Regional championship game. Bob Jones went 8-18 last season under fifth-year coach Andre Reynolds.