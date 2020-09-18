Bob Jones football cancels next two games

Bob Jones has 9 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The team must put their season on pause. The Patriots are in quarantine until September 27.
Bob Jones forfiets the Florence and Auburn games.
Bob Jones had to forfeit to Florence and Auburn because of COVID-19.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|18648
|332
|Mobile
|12949
|288
|Montgomery
|8560
|170
|Madison
|7365
|73
|Tuscaloosa
|7015
|112
|Lee
|5582
|59
|Shelby
|5501
|49
|Baldwin
|5021
|48
|Marshall
|3763
|42
|Etowah
|3263
|44
|Calhoun
|3211
|39
|Morgan
|3129
|25
|Houston
|2606
|21
|Elmore
|2475
|47
|DeKalb
|2301
|19
|St. Clair
|2181
|34
|Walker
|2177
|80
|Talladega
|1999
|25
|Limestone
|1919
|19
|Cullman
|1800
|17
|Franklin
|1727
|28
|Dallas
|1725
|26
|Russell
|1691
|2
|Autauga
|1624
|24
|Lauderdale
|1592
|31
|Colbert
|1572
|24
|Escambia
|1543
|24
|Blount
|1504
|13
|Jackson
|1466
|10
|Chilton
|1433
|25
|Dale
|1280
|42
|Covington
|1270
|27
|Coffee
|1238
|8
|Pike
|1132
|9
|Tallapoosa
|1124
|83
|Chambers
|1106
|42
|Clarke
|1044
|17
|Marion
|914
|28
|Butler
|902
|38
|Barbour
|809
|7
|Marengo
|693
|19
|Winston
|685
|12
|Lowndes
|643
|27
|Pickens
|622
|14
|Bibb
|617
|9
|Hale
|608
|28
|Bullock
|585
|14
|Randolph
|585
|12
|Lawrence
|576
|20
|Monroe
|570
|8
|Washington
|545
|13
|Geneva
|540
|4
|Perry
|535
|6
|Wilcox
|529
|11
|Cherokee
|528
|16
|Clay
|518
|7
|Conecuh
|516
|11
|Crenshaw
|515
|31
|Macon
|466
|19
|Henry
|452
|4
|Sumter
|417
|19
|Fayette
|412
|8
|Choctaw
|342
|12
|Lamar
|330
|2
|Cleburne
|311
|6
|Greene
|299
|15
|Coosa
|157
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|29521
|440
|Davidson
|25652
|284
|Hamilton
|8899
|85
|Rutherford
|8779
|86
|Knox
|8577
|68
|Williamson
|4956
|35
|Sumner
|4585
|93
|Wilson
|3259
|38
|Putnam
|2925
|36
|Montgomery
|2887
|41
|Bradley
|2779
|16
|Out of TN
|2736
|23
|Unassigned
|2735
|6
|Madison
|2510
|55
|Sevier
|2467
|13
|Blount
|2387
|21
|Maury
|2136
|22
|Robertson
|2126
|34
|Washington
|2068
|28
|Sullivan
|1991
|31
|Hamblen
|1798
|25
|Tipton
|1684
|17
|Trousdale
|1645
|7
|Hardeman
|1491
|25
|Wayne
|1473
|5
|Gibson
|1430
|19
|Bedford
|1267
|15
|Dyer
|1210
|13
|Dickson
|1156
|12
|Cumberland
|1112
|16
|Fayette
|1092
|16
|Carter
|1084
|27
|Loudon
|1074
|6
|Weakley
|1074
|18
|Anderson
|1072
|11
|Henderson
|1068
|19
|Obion
|1040
|9
|Greene
|1037
|34
|Jefferson
|1022
|13
|Coffee
|1015
|11
|McMinn
|1007
|24
|Macon
|997
|19
|Warren
|990
|7
|Monroe
|975
|16
|Hardin
|922
|14
|Lawrence
|911
|11
|Lauderdale
|910
|14
|Haywood
|880
|16
|Lake
|865
|2
|Bledsoe
|838
|4
|Franklin
|819
|7
|Roane
|789
|3
|Carroll
|787
|16
|Cheatham
|776
|10
|McNairy
|762
|16
|Rhea
|754
|11
|Hawkins
|731
|15
|White
|728
|8
|Cocke
|720
|9
|Marshall
|679
|4
|Overton
|658
|3
|Smith
|655
|10
|Johnson
|620
|2
|Henry
|575
|9
|Lincoln
|556
|1
|Chester
|554
|8
|Giles
|541
|17
|DeKalb
|537
|10
|Hickman
|493
|4
|Crockett
|484
|19
|Marion
|476
|7
|Decatur
|427
|6
|Claiborne
|414
|4
|Campbell
|408
|3
|Fentress
|382
|3
|Polk
|369
|11
|Grainger
|331
|2
|Benton
|325
|9
|Union
|300
|1
|Jackson
|294
|3
|Morgan
|293
|3
|Unicoi
|264
|1
|Cannon
|257
|0
|Humphreys
|215
|3
|Sequatchie
|211
|3
|Meigs
|208
|3
|Grundy
|203
|5
|Scott
|188
|2
|Clay
|168
|5
|Houston
|163
|0
|Lewis
|160
|1
|Van Buren
|145
|0
|Moore
|141
|1
|Stewart
|135
|2
|Perry
|134
|0
|Hancock
|105
|2
|Pickett
|92
|2