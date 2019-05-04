Clear

Bob Jones beats Vestavia in thriller

Bob Jones swept Vestavia to advance to the final four in the baseball playoffs.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Patriots took down Vestavia Friday night, advancing to Final Four for second straight year.

It was Dylan Ray who would put a ball in play in the 7th inning, to score the walk-off run. Final 4-3. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events