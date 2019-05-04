Bob Jones beats Vestavia in thriller

The Patriots took down Vestavia Friday night, advancing to Final Four for second straight year.
It was Dylan Ray who would put a ball in play in the 7th inning, to score the walk-off run. Final 4-3.
