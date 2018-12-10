Bob Jones baseball player commits to Texas

Bob Jones baseball standout, Mitchell Daly, commits to the University of Texas. Daly announced his decision on Twitter.
He's the sixth player from this year's team to commit to the next level. Daly makes the fifth player to go announce their intention to go on to play at a Power 5 school.
