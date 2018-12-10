Clear
Bob Jones baseball player commits to Texas

Mitchell Daly announced his commitment to the next level Monday on Twitter.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Bob Jones baseball standout, Mitchell Daly, commits to the University of Texas. Daly announced his decision on Twitter.

He's the sixth player from this year's team to commit to the next level. Daly makes the fifth player to go announce their intention to go on to play at a Power 5 school. 

