Bob Jones alum hopes to find perfect match

Brandon Harris is looking for a bone marrow donor.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

"Be the Match" teamed up with Bob Jones High School to host a special event to honor an alumni; they called it 'Brandon Harris Night."

"If they don't find a match for me and they can find a match for someone else. I'll be happy as well," Brandon Harris said.

Harris graduated from Bob Jones in 2012. Since then he's been diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia.

"It's a rare blood disease that affects the bone marrow. Basically it makes my bone marrow feel like an old man instead of my 25-year-old self," Harris said.

The 25-year-old needs a bone marrow transplant, so his old high school decided to try to help him find his perfect match.

"You just never know when you sign up who you might be a match for," Be the Match organizer Rachel Harris said.

Brandon said since he still knows most of the teachers and principals at Bob Jones it was so nice of them to do this for him. He truly appreciates everyone who is trying to help him out. 

By clicking here, you can sign up to become a donor, and help save lives like Brandon's.

