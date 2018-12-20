Bob Jones Stand Becoming a Florida Gator

Bob Jones High School football player Jaydon Hill signed his National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day yesterday. He'll be taking his talents to the University of Florida.

Hill was originally being looked at by Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen while he was still at Mississippi State. When Mullen took the head ball coach position at UF he took the interest in Hill with him. Hill said Florida was always a dream school for him to play at, then when Mullen became head coach and offered him a spot on the roster there, that dream became a reality.

Unfortunately during this past season, Hill tore his ACL; every athletes worst nightmare. Thankfully, this didn't make anyone at Florida think twice about leaving his offer on the table. Hill said that was a huge part of making his final decision.

"Yeah that's big because most guys if they would have tore something like this had an injury like I had they would have dropped them, but Coach Mullen and the staff they stuck with me through thick and thin so that's pretty big too," Hill said.

The Patriot chose Florida over South Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.