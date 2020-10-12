It was postponed due to the number of students and staff members quarantined due to Coronavirus. Other schools headed back to the classroom last month. Around that time, the district said 9 students at Bob Jones High school had Coronavirus. 120 students and 10 teachers were in quarantine. Monday is the first day back from fall break as well.
Bob Jones High school students are set to return to the classroom Monday nearly three weeks after the rest of the district returned.
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 5:12 AM
