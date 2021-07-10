Bob Jones High School to add new Special Education wing

A high school within Madison City Schools is expanding.

Bob Jones High School will soon get a new Special Education (SPED) wing. The Madison City Board of Education approved a $6.89 million bid for the SPED addition at a board meeting. It will be on the north side of campus by the bus loop.

The project also includes a new marquee with an electronic signboard at the main entrance of Hughes Road, improved lighting on the exterior of the school, and landscaping improvements.

Construction is expected to begin around the start of this school year. The project is expected to be complete by next school year.