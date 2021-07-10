Clear

Bob Jones High School to add new Special Education wing

The project will cost more than $6 million.

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 3:46 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

A high school within Madison City Schools is expanding. 

Bob Jones High School will soon get a new Special Education (SPED) wing. The Madison City Board of Education approved a $6.89 million bid for the SPED addition at a board meeting. It will be on the north side of campus by the bus loop. 

The project also includes a new marquee with an electronic signboard at the main entrance of Hughes Road, improved lighting on the exterior of the school, and landscaping improvements. 

Construction is expected to begin around the start of this school year. The project is expected to be complete by next school year. 

