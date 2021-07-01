Bob Jones High School gains national recognition for cybersecurity program

A local high school is gaining national recognition for its cybersecurity program.

Bob Jones High School in Madison is the first high school in the country to be accepted into a nationally recognized cybersecurity honor society.

The Order of the Sword and Shield National Honor Society has 80 chapters across the country, but only on college campuses so far.

"We did some research and we found that it was only on college level, but we didn't let that really stop us. And we kept pushing forward to see what we could do, sending out emails to different places, and one place responded - Order of the Sword and Shield. Which is only colleges so this'll be the first high school to do it. So really it was a good opportunity to do it," says Cameron Cummings, a senior at Bob Jones High School.

The honor society will act as a stepping stone for students like Cameron who hope to pursue a career in cybersecurity, as they can continue their membership in the honor society throughout college.

The screening committee was so impressed with the high school's cybersecurity program, they waived the charter fee and pre-approved their application.