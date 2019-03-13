North Alabama students react to national college admissions scandal

With a national college admission scandal coming to light, WAAY 31 wanted to know if local high schools were on alert as students prepare to take the ACT and SAT.

The principal at Bob Jones High School, Sylvia Lambert, said she's confident in how those tests are administered. There are no plans to make changes. Students told WAAY 31 the scandal is sickening, but it won't stop them from trying to get into their dream schools.

"I think it's incredibly unfair that just because they are at a higher socioeconomic level, can pay their way into college for a kid. Speaking as someone from a lower socioeconomic level, that's incredibly unfair," said Bob Jones senior, Kafui Sakyi-Addo.

Students at Bob Jones High School are preparing for a week of spring break, but before they get some rest, they're focusing on the future. It's college-career week and they tell WAAY 31 they were furious to learn wealthy kids got into schools through bribery and cheating.

"Given how hard my friends and I have been working and taking the ACT multiple times, and Bob Jones works really hard to help us with our ACT scores and our SAT scores. It's just really unfair," said Sakyi-Addo.

A Bob Jones alum and current Dartmouth College student said for every student who got into a school by cheating, a hard-working one was denied.

"Some of my friends are coming from poorer families and had to work really hard to get up there and to hear that someone can just pay their way in is very heartbreaking," said Dartmouth student, Gabriel Kuenzli.

The students said even though it's unfair, it won't take away their determination.

"Do the best that you can. Try your best. In the end, you get more satisfaction for knowing that you actually earned it," said Kuenzli.

"I think they are probably going to keep working hard and doing their best to get the highest score they can to go to the best school that they can," said Sakyi-Addo.

Lambert said she's confident the proctors who administer the ACT and SAT at Bob Jones are trustful and follow state college board guidelines.