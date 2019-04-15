Clear
Bob Jones' Caden Rose out after suffering lacerated spleen

The junior Alabama baseball commit was hit by a ball Saturday and spent the weekend in the hospital.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Bob Jones baseball will be without one of its best players for the rest of the season.

Junior shortstop and relief pitcher Caden Rose, an Alabama commit, suffered a Grade 2 lacerated spleen after being struck by a ball Saturday morning while throwing in the cages before a game against Grissom. He was released from the hospital Monday morning after spending the weekend in the ICU.

Rose and Texas commit Mitchell Daily have rotated at shortstop and second base. Rose has also caught in several games. He was hitting. .433 with 18 doubles, seven home runs, three triples and 31 RBIs. Rose stole 21 bases and recorded a 92.5 fielding percentage. On the mound, Rose was 3-0 with four saves and a 0.89 ERA. He struck out 20 batters in 15 2/3 innings.

Rose is Bob Jones’ all-time leader in doubles and runs.

Rose was a first-team All-State selection at utility last season. He hit .335 with a .464 on-base percentage, 15 doubles, six homers, 31 RBIs and 28 steals, and he went 6-0 with two saves and a 1.58 ERA.

Bob Jones (33-6) plays defending Tennessee DII-AA champ Baylor Monday night at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field in Nashville. The Patriots close the regular season with a three-game series against archrival James Clemens -- at home Tuesday, and at James Clemens for a doubleheader Thursday.

Rose, the son of Bob Jones head football coach Kevin Rose, is also a three-star quarterback. He holds a Nebraska football offer.

