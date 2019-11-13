Clear

Bob Jones Baseball has big signing day

Six players signed their dotted lines today making their college choice official.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Bob Jones Baseball celebrated six players signing their letters of intent Wednesday in front of a crowded gym. 

Sam Maynard will play at Southern Union. Camden Hill won't be too far from Maynard, Hill signed with Auburn. Dylan Ray and Caden Rose both will play for Alabama. Mitchell Daly is heading to the Lonestar State to play for the Longhorns. Nick Brown is leaving the south, heading up to play ball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events