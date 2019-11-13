Bob Jones Baseball has big signing day

Bob Jones Baseball celebrated six players signing their letters of intent Wednesday in front of a crowded gym.
Sam Maynard will play at Southern Union. Camden Hill won't be too far from Maynard, Hill signed with Auburn. Dylan Ray and Caden Rose both will play for Alabama. Mitchell Daly is heading to the Lonestar State to play for the Longhorns. Nick Brown is leaving the south, heading up to play ball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
