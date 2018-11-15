Bob Jones has big signing day

Bob Jones Baseball's Austin East was another member of National Signing Day today. He signed his Letter of Intent to be a pitcher for the University of Alabama in Huntsville Chargers.

East won't be too far from home next year so many people will be able to keep up with this lefty pitcher.

He said that while he's excited to go to college he's focused on making UAH a better team.

"I'm really looking forward to it, but I'm really just trying to, you know, throw strikes. Just trying to be one of the guys who can come in and really make a difference and help out the team," East said.

Last season East had a 2.793 ERA, a 7-2 record, and recorded 54 strike outs.

Unlike many kids in high school, East focused on only one position, pitching. He was the starting pitcher on all the teams he was a part of and has been on Bob Jones's varsity team all four years of high school.

Today, all his teammates, family, and friends showed up to his signing day to congratulate him on signing to play at the next level.