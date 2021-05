A Boaz woman was killed in a Sunday morning crash.

Ann Davis Hulgan, 84, was fatally injured when her 2005 Dodge Caravan didn’t yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 1994 Dodge Ram about 7:12 a.m. Sunday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram was not injured.

The crash took place on U.S. 431 near Happy Hill Road, about four miles south of Boaz.

The crash remains under investigation.