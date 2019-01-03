Boaz school bus hit in early morning wreck

A handful of Boaz City Schools students got a bumpy start to their first day back at school when their bus was involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said around 6:40 a.m., the driver of another car ran a stop sign on Bruce Road and crossed Highway 168 to hit the front of the school bus, which was heading to Boaz Middle School.

There were 5-6 students on the bus at the time, but Dr. Stanley said none of them were hurt in the crash.

She said the bus sustained minor damage. One of the headlights and the arm that extends from the bumper to alert drivers to stop were both damaged.

Boaz Police took a report at the scene of the wreck. WAAY 31 reached out to the police department to determine what penalty that driver may be facing in connection to the collision.