Boaz police: Warrant service leads to 3 arrests, seizure of marijuana, pills, more

Three arrests were made on Monday while officers were attempting to serve a warrant at a Boaz home.

Boaz police say officers were trying to serve a warrant on Edker Shane Jones. As they approached the home on Monday, they say a man ran from behind it.

The man was arrested and identified as Christopher Guinn. He was charged with attempting to elude and obstructing government operations.

The department says officers then approached the home once again in order to try and locate Jones. As officers approached the home, they say another man ran out of the back door.

Officers chased the suspect down and after being warned that a taser would be deployed, they say he dove on the ground and surrendered. He was identified as Edker Shane Jones.

Jones was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. According to police, he also had felony warrants with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Police then approached the home a third time and found three suspects inside. One of them was identified as Tracy Buchanan, who the department says lived at the home. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana.

The department says four marijuana pipes, scales with marijuana residue, a glass methamphetamine pipe, two prescription pills and marijuana were found at the home.