Boaz police say a coyote was spotted in the area of Highland Street and Seay Avenue.
If you see the animal, police ask you to call 256-593-6812.
- Boaz police want to know if you see coyote spotted in Highland Street, Seay Avenue area
- Neighbors spot coyotes in Arab neighborhood
