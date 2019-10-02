Clear
Boaz police want to know if you see coyote spotted in Highland Street, Seay Avenue area

If you see the animal, police ask you to call 256-593-6812.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Boaz police say a coyote was spotted in the area of Highland Street and Seay Avenue.

