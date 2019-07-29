Clear

Boaz police want help identifying theft suspect

Anyone with information can send a private message to the Boaz Police Department Facebook page or call 256-593-2325.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:05 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Boaz Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a female suspect in a theft case.

Anyone with information can send a private message to the Boaz Police Department Facebook page or call 256-593-2325.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events