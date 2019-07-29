The Boaz Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a female suspect in a theft case.
Anyone with information can send a private message to the Boaz Police Department Facebook page or call 256-593-2325.
Related Content
- Boaz police want help identifying theft suspect
- Boaz police searching for theft suspect
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Police need help identifying theft suspects
- Man wanted by Boaz police for theft of property warrants
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying theft suspects
- Hartselle police ask public to help identify Walmart theft suspect
- Decatur police need help identifying mail, debit card theft suspect
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
Scroll for more content...