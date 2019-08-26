Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple people injured in Huntsville bus, dump truck wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boaz police seeks mower thieves

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-593-2325 or 256-593-6812.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Boaz Police Department is asking the public to help it identify the people who stole a riding mower from Weathers Ace Hardware in Boaz.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-593-2325 or 256-593-6812.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events