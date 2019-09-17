Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boaz police seek identity of vehicle burglary suspect

Help if you can

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Boaz Police Department on Tuesday released video of a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes her to send a message to its Facebook page (here) or call 256-593-2325.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events