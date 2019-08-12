The Boaz Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway girl.
Chief Investigator Michael Abercrombie says Maria Luca Lucas, 16, was last seen July 27. Family reported she left a note to say that she was with a boyfriend (unknown name).
She is 5' 2", 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call 256-593-6812 or 256-593-2325.
Related Content
- Boaz police seek help finding teen runaway
- Madison police looking for runaway teen
- Madison police: Runaway teens from juvenile facility have been detained
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Boaz police searching for theft suspect
- Boaz police want help identifying theft suspect
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Boaz police seek armed suspects who left hospital rooms after being found in stolen vehicle
- Boaz police: Help find convicted felon wanted for drug charges, endangering child's welfare
Scroll for more content...