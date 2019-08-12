Boaz police seek help finding teen runaway

The Boaz Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway girl.

Chief Investigator Michael Abercrombie says Maria Luca Lucas, 16, was last seen July 27. Family reported she left a note to say that she was with a boyfriend (unknown name).

She is 5' 2", 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call 256-593-6812 or 256-593-2325.