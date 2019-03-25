Boaz police seek armed suspects who left hospital rooms after being found in stolen vehicle

The Boaz Police Department is asking for help finding two people it says should be considered armed.

They are looking for Marcus Blake Parker, 24, of Boaz and Angela Baker Upton, 42, of Albertville.

If you know of their whereabout, call 256-592-6812. You can also be reached by private message on the Boaz Police Department Facebook page. Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous. Both subjects should be considered armed.

From the department’s Facebook page:

“Parker and Upton were the occupants of the stolen vehicle that Boaz Police Officers pursued on March 19th, 2019. Parker and Upton were both ejected from the vehicle after they left the roadway and the vehicle overturned. They were taken to Marshall South before being flown to Huntsville Hospital. Parker had serious injuries and Upton had life threatening injuries.

“Once at Huntsville Hospital and in a room Marcus Parker left the hospital the same night of the pursuit and crash. Upton began recovering from her injuries as the week went on and left Huntsville Hospital today (March 25, 2019).

“Parker has outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property 1st degree (stolen vehicle), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangerment.

“Upton has outstanding warrants with multiple agencies for escape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and worthless checks.”