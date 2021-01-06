Boaz police leaving 'good morning' cards for business owners

The Boaz Police Department will now leave cards when they stop by to check businesses overnight.

Police are calling them "good morning" cards. Police say this new practice is a way to connect with the community and let Boaz business owners know they're keeping an eye out for them.

"It's really nice to know that while we're gone, while we're not there, somebody is looking out for you," explained B.J. Jones, owner of Clark's Pharmacy.

Clark's Pharmacy in Boaz was one of the first businesses to get a "good morning" card. The cards let owners know that police came by to check on their business.

That's something the owner of Clark's Pharmacy in Boaz says is a good call. His business had multiple break-in attempts in 2020. Police responded to those attempts within minutes.

Police say this new practice isn't because of any rise in crime but a way to let the community know they've got their back. Police say a card won't be left every time a business is checked.