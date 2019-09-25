Boaz police find missing elderly Georgia man, care for him until family arrives next day

Two Boaz Police Department captains and other members of the team are getting special recognition for how they performed their jobs.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page by Assistant Chief Walter Colbert, night shift Capt. Hempel was at a gas station on Tuesday night when the clerk pointed out an elderly man seemingly in distress at the gas pumps.

After day shift Capt. Kilgo arrived they discovered the man was reported missing from Georgia. They took him to the department and set him up with food and a place to sleep – no, not in a cell – until his family could pick him up the next day.

Officers, the jailer and dispatcher took turns keeping a check on him.

