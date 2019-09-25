Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: President Donald Trump holds news conference on Ukraine call, impeachment inquiry Full Story

Boaz police find missing elderly Georgia man, care for him until family arrives next day

Officers, the jailer and dispatcher took turns keeping a check on him.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 3:45 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two Boaz Police Department captains and other members of the team are getting special recognition for how they performed their jobs.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page by Assistant Chief Walter Colbert, night shift Capt. Hempel was at a gas station on Tuesday night when the clerk pointed out an elderly man seemingly in distress at the gas pumps.

After day shift Capt. Kilgo arrived they discovered the man was reported missing from Georgia. They took him to the department and set him up with food and a place to sleep – no, not in a cell – until his family could pick him up the next day.

Officers, the jailer and dispatcher took turns keeping a check on him.

See more of what Colbert had to say in his full Facebook post below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events