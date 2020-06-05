Boaz police charge man with having, making child pornography

The Boaz Police Department says it has arrested a man after finding numerous images of child pornography on his phone.

Joshua Lee Allen Briscoe, 30, of Boaz was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of possession with intent to disseminate and one count of production of child pornography.

According to the department, it received a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and began an investigation.

On May 19, Boaz Police investigators and Marshall County District Attorney investigators executed a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence. Several electronic devices were seized at the home.

Briscoe is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $200,000 bond.