Boaz police charge Gadsden man with soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex

The Boaz Police Department has arrested and charged a Gadsden man with electronic solicitation of a child.
Byron James Bresett, 31, was arrested Friday, said Boaz Police Department Chief Josh Gaskin.
Gaskin said investigators on Thursday learned about messages that had been sent to a 14-year-old female in which Bresett offered money in exchange for sex. The messages were first sent through a mobile app “LETGO.” The app is used for buying and selling used items.
Communication then continued through standard texts, and the victim notified her parents and law enforcement immediately once she received the messages, Gaskin said.
Investigator Barry Maddux, in coordination with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, worked around the clock on the case until an arrest was made, Gaskin said.
That arrest came Friday in Gadsden, when Bresett thought he was meeting the girl but instead met Maddux and Boaz and Gadsden police. Gaskin said Bresett tried to get away but was caught and placed under arrest.
Bresett has been transported to the Marshall County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.
More charges could be forthcoming for Bresett as the case remains under investigation, Gaskin said.
