Boaz police are working to identify a burglary suspect.

Police say the suspect was involved in a burglary and theft at a business on Snead Street. They posted surveillance video showing the man and want anyone that might recognize him to send a direct message to their Facebook page or call 256-840-9726.

The department encourages residents who live in the area to lock their doors and call dispatch at 256-593-6812 to report any suspicious activity.