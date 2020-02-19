Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boaz police arrest murder suspect, identify victim in bank shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Boaz police arrest murder suspect, identify victim in bank shooting

Jossie Cheyenne Bowen

Bond is set at $200,000 for Jossie Cheyenne Bowen.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 11:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Boaz police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Tuesday in the parking lot of a local bank.

The department received the call about the shooting Tuesday afternoon at Family Security Credit Union on Highway 431.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Boaz Fire Medics arrived and began performing CPR, but he died shortly after.

Police say the suspect was found in the lobby of the bank, and he was quickly arrested. They say he had the murder weapon, a 9 millimeter pistol, in the back pocket of his pants.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jossie Cheyenne Bowen, is charged with murder.

According to police, the victim was identified as Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville. His body was taken to the Department of Forensics Science in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Investigators say the suspect's sister was the ex-wife of the victim.

Police say the suspect and his sister went to Family Security Credit Union after learning the victim was there. They believe the sister was going to confront the victim over a joint bank account that they still had together.

A confrontation ensued and led to the shooting, according to the department.

The suspect will be booked in the Marshall County Jail on Wednesday with a bond set at $200,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events