Boaz police arrest murder suspect, identify victim in bank shooting

Boaz police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Tuesday in the parking lot of a local bank.

The department received the call about the shooting Tuesday afternoon at Family Security Credit Union on Highway 431.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Boaz Fire Medics arrived and began performing CPR, but he died shortly after.

Police say the suspect was found in the lobby of the bank, and he was quickly arrested. They say he had the murder weapon, a 9 millimeter pistol, in the back pocket of his pants.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jossie Cheyenne Bowen, is charged with murder.

According to police, the victim was identified as Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville. His body was taken to the Department of Forensics Science in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Investigators say the suspect's sister was the ex-wife of the victim.

Police say the suspect and his sister went to Family Security Credit Union after learning the victim was there. They believe the sister was going to confront the victim over a joint bank account that they still had together.

A confrontation ensued and led to the shooting, according to the department.

The suspect will be booked in the Marshall County Jail on Wednesday with a bond set at $200,000.