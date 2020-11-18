Boaz police arrest man for DUI, leaving a wreck, assault

A man is charged in Boaz for driving while drunk, leaving the scene of a wreck and assault.

On Nov. 16, around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported drunk driver at McVille Road and Byron Avenue. Police say a 911 caller said the vehicle hit a garbage can on the side of the roadway, was driving into oncoming traffic and almost hit several vehicles.

While checking the area, officers found two vehicles that had wrecked at the intersection of McVille Road and Henderson Avenue. They determined the vehicle reportedly driven by a drunk driver had left the scene.

Police later found the vehicle at Danny's Hardware in Crossville. They arrested Roberto Perez-Tercero for felony leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault first degree.