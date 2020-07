Boaz police say a woman was injured when an 18-wheeler hit her vehicle Monday afternoon.

Assistant Chief of Police Walter Colbert said it happened around 1:45 p.m. at Highway 431 and Butler Avenue.

Melba Kittle, who was born in 1928, was taken to Marshall Medical Center South for minor injuries.

Colbert says witnesses told them an 18-wheeler log truck ran a red light. No charges are expected.