Boaz police: Two men in custody after standoff involving multiple agencies

Two men are in custody after a police standoff Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Boaz Police Department.

Police say they received a call around 4:37 a.m. on Thursday about a fight between two men involving a shotgun at a mobile home on Bethsaida Road. They responded and say Emanuel Alvira Catala, who was yelling and “acting erratic,” was found in the front yard.

Police say Catala appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and they ordered him to the ground, but he refused and “was yelling that he wasn't going to go back to prison.”

They say an officer used a taser on Catala, but he pulled the probes from his chest and continued to resist.

According to police, another officer then deployed his taser, and it was also ineffective. They say Catala ran back inside the home and refused to come out.

The department says the person who called them said the suspect had been living with him and had just gotten out of the DeKalb County Jail. They say he also stated they got into an argument and physical altercation over the suspect staying at his home longer than he was supposed to.

According to the police statement, they were told by the caller that at one point, the suspect got a shotgun, racked it and pointed it at his head. They say he also told them he thought the suspect had mental problems.

Officers took cover, established a secure perimeter and evacuated a nearby home. They also used their PA system to try to get the suspect to come out.

Officers from the Albertville Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, Sardis City Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Arab/Guntersville Police SWAT team responded to help.

Boaz police say the suspect was heard yelling obscenities inside the home, and at one point, he broke a window out using his head. They say SWAT officers threw a cellphone in the broken window to try to make contact with him.

The officers spoke to Catala using the cellphone and say during the conversation, he requested a cigarette. The officers then approached the home with cigarettes and a lighter.

They say Catala opened the door and stepped out onto the front porch to get the cigarette. Once he got closer, they say an officer deployed a taser and took him into custody.

Catala is charged with resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing governmental operations and a warrant for failure to appear. Police say the shotgun he used was found inside the home with a round in the chamber and two other rounds loaded.

The department says another suspect, lsabela Lopez Gonzalez, was found hiding under the bed. He’s charged with obstructing a governmental operation and resisting arrest.

Officers left the scene around 9:45 a.m. and say there were no injuries to them or the suspects.