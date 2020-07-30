Clear

Boaz police: Two men in custody after standoff involving multiple agencies

Emanuel Alvira Catala (left) and lsabela Lopez Gonzalez (right)

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff Thursday morning in Boaz.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 1:01 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Two men are in custody after a police standoff Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Boaz Police Department.

Police say they received a call around 4:37 a.m. on Thursday about a fight between two men involving a shotgun at a mobile home on Bethsaida Road. They responded and say Emanuel Alvira Catala, who was yelling and “acting erratic,” was found in the front yard.

Police say Catala appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and they ordered him to the ground, but he refused and “was yelling that he wasn't going to go back to prison.”

They say an officer used a taser on Catala, but he pulled the probes from his chest and continued to resist.

According to police, another officer then deployed his taser, and it was also ineffective. They say Catala ran back inside the home and refused to come out.

The department says the person who called them said the suspect had been living with him and had just gotten out of the DeKalb County Jail. They say he also stated they got into an argument and physical altercation over the suspect staying at his home longer than he was supposed to.

According to the police statement, they were told by the caller that at one point, the suspect got a shotgun, racked it and pointed it at his head. They say he also told them he thought the suspect had mental problems.

Officers took cover, established a secure perimeter and evacuated a nearby home. They also used their PA system to try to get the suspect to come out.

Officers from the Albertville Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, Sardis City Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Arab/Guntersville Police SWAT team responded to help.

Boaz police say the suspect was heard yelling obscenities inside the home, and at one point, he broke a window out using his head. They say SWAT officers threw a cellphone in the broken window to try to make contact with him.

The officers spoke to Catala using the cellphone and say during the conversation, he requested a cigarette. The officers then approached the home with cigarettes and a lighter.

They say Catala opened the door and stepped out onto the front porch to get the cigarette. Once he got closer, they say an officer deployed a taser and took him into custody.

Catala is charged with resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing governmental operations and a warrant for failure to appear. Police say the shotgun he used was found inside the home with a round in the chamber and two other rounds loaded.

The department says another suspect, lsabela Lopez Gonzalez, was found hiding under the bed. He’s charged with obstructing a governmental operation and resisting arrest.

Officers left the scene around 9:45 a.m. and say there were no injuries to them or the suspects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 83495

Reported Deaths: 1516
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10690208
Mobile7683180
Montgomery5885138
Madison450125
Tuscaloosa369461
Baldwin286520
Shelby278430
Marshall272728
Lee235640
Unassigned221049
Morgan203114
Etowah174319
DeKalb153710
Elmore148635
Walker140759
Calhoun12536
Dallas122722
Houston118712
Russell11211
Franklin111720
St. Clair10979
Limestone108011
Cullman101810
Colbert95011
Autauga94920
Lauderdale9469
Escambia87214
Chambers79638
Talladega79012
Tallapoosa77178
Dale72917
Butler72835
Jackson6903
Coffee6645
Covington65120
Chilton6375
Blount6233
Pike6167
Lowndes54124
Barbour5384
Marengo49613
Marion49624
Clarke4539
Hale43225
Bullock42511
Perry4033
Winston40110
Wilcox3929
Randolph37810
Monroe3703
Conecuh35010
Sumter35016
Pickens3409
Bibb3362
Macon29512
Washington29410
Lawrence2670
Choctaw26512
Crenshaw2643
Greene23711
Henry2273
Cherokee2117
Geneva1980
Clay1824
Lamar1772
Fayette1565
Cleburne1091
Coosa882
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100822

Reported Deaths: 1020
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby19522273
Davidson18545194
Rutherford568249
Hamilton534445
Knox344427
Williamson302122
Sumner301468
Unassigned29315
Out of TN268812
Wilson194120
Trousdale15656
Bradley155510
Sevier15415
Montgomery152410
Putnam146513
Robertson134416
Hamblen110110
Tipton10269
Blount9577
Maury9535
Washington8402
Bedford80610
Macon79413
Hardeman73211
Lake7220
Madison70011
Bledsoe6541
Sullivan6507
Loudon5753
Fayette5748
Anderson5365
Dickson5341
Gibson4741
Cheatham4664
Dyer4595
Rhea4541
McMinn44220
Jefferson4412
Lawrence4086
Henderson3730
Lauderdale3716
Hardin3507
Cumberland3466
Cocke3421
Warren3393
Carter3334
Coffee3330
Obion3304
Smith3222
Haywood3195
Greene3165
Giles3048
Monroe2979
Roane2941
DeKalb2691
McNairy2684
Hawkins2543
Marshall2342
Franklin2323
Lincoln2181
Hickman1980
Wayne1911
Marion1834
Weakley1822
Crockett1793
Claiborne1780
White1753
Chester1690
Campbell1601
Carroll1542
Henry1510
Grainger1400
Polk1230
Decatur1200
Unicoi1200
Overton1181
Cannon1050
Jackson1030
Union1020
Grundy892
Sequatchie880
Humphreys873
Meigs840
Johnson810
Hancock702
Scott680
Morgan641
Perry640
Fentress630
Stewart630
Benton551
Clay520
Houston480
Lewis391
Moore370
Van Buren290
Pickett221

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events