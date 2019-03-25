Boaz police: Suspect led officers on chase, threw drugs out of his vehicle

According to Boaz police, on March 23rd, around 3:15 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero.
Police say the vehicle stopped, and as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, 23-year-old Anthony Lira of Oneonta, fled the scene in the vehicle. The officer pursued the suspect on US-431 southbound, and the driver began throwing drugs from the vehicle near the intersection of Billy Dyar Boulevard, police said.
According to police, at least one tire on the suspect's vehicle blew out during the pursuit, and he continued to drive while sparks and pieces of brakes sprayed officers' vehicles. Police say the suspect continued southbound on US-431 until he came into Attalla. The suspect drove into a gas station parking lot, and an Etowah County deputy and a Boaz police officer blocked him from getting back on the roadway, police say.
Police say Lira fought with officers while being removed from his vehicle. He was taken into custody and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police officers and reckless endangerment. He was booked in the Boaz City Jail.
Sardis police, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Attalla police and Alabama State Troopers assisted in the pursuit.
