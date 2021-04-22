Boaz police: Soldier facing Colorado murder charge missing after Alabama visit

The Boaz Police Department is looking for a Colorado murder suspect who was in the city earlier this week.

Stephen Cruz Sandoval was in Boaz visiting family on Monday and was supposed to appear for trial on homicide charges in Colorado Spring, CO., on Tuesday, according to Boaz police.

Sandoval is a solder at Fort Carson in Colorado and accused of shooting his teenage girlfriend’s step-father multiple times, according to ABC affiliate KRDO. The news station says Sandoval fled after the shooting and was arrested in Texas, with authorities believing he may have been coming to Alabama. (Read more HERE)

Boaz police said Sandoval has not been seen since leaving the city on Monday night.

He is 5’9” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver Honda CR-V with a model year between 1997 and 2001.

Anyone with information on Sandoval is asked to send a message to the Boaz Police Department’s Facebook page HERE or call the department at 256-593-6812.