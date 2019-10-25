Clear

Boaz police: Shoplifting suspect held at gunpoint by officer after pulling knife from pocket

Bert Alonzo Saylor

The suspect is in custody for multiple charges.

Boaz police say a shoplifting suspect was held at gunpoint by an officer after pulling a knife from his pocket.

According to the department, around 4:15 p.m., an officer at Walmart was notified by loss prevention officers of a shoplifter exiting the store's garden center.

Police say the suspect, Bert Alonzo Saylor, refused to comply with the loss prevention officers. The department says its officer then told Saylor to come back inside the store for questioning.

At that point, police say Saylor pulled a knife from his pocket. The department says the officer ordered the suspect at gunpoint to drop the knife.

A brief struggle ensued and Saylor dropped the knife, police say. They say he then tried to run, but was quickly apprehended by the officer.

Saylor was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth-degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and robbery first-degree. Police say he also had warrants with the agency for failure to appear and warrants with the Department of Corrections. 

The officer was not injured in the arrest.

