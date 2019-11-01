Clear
Boaz police: Roadway closed after truck fails to yield, gets hit by train

An 18-wheeler failed to yield and was struck by a moving train shortly after 2 p.m. today in Boaz.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An 18-wheeler failed to yield and was struck by a moving train shortly after 2 p.m. today in Boaz, according to law enforcement.

The Boaz Police Department says the crash occurred on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Alabama 205 and Bel-Air Street.

Police said the driver of the Express Run LLC truck was not injured, but will be issued a citation.

Boaz police, fire and crew with AL-TN Railroad are still on the scene.

The roadway is expected to be blocked for awhile.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

