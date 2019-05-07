Boaz police: Officers rescue disabled resident from intentionally-set house fire

The Boaz Police Department says officers rescued a disabled resident from a home that was intentionally set on fire late Monday.

Before midnight Monday, the department said it and the Boaz Fire Department got to a home and were told people were still inside.

Patrolman Quentin Scott and Patrolman Curtis Pippin were first on scene, entered the smoke-filled home and retrieved one of the residents who is disabled and on oxygen, according to information on the department’s Facebook page.

Police have arrested and charged Kenneth Barksdale with first-degree arson and three counts of domestic violence. Police say he set fire to the home after an argument that had been ongoing throughout the day. He fled the scene after setting the fire but returned about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Bond has not been set.